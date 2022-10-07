News

Premiere: The Jins Share New Single “Stay Please” Watch the Accompanying Music Video Below





Fans last heard from indie rock outfit The Jins in 2019 with their Death Wish EP, and the band have returned earlier this year with “Metro,” the lead single from their upcoming album. After calling back to ‘90s guitar rock with their EP, today the band are evoking the early 2000s with their latest single, “Stay Please,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Stay Please” sees the band leaning into their sunny major-key melodies and big sing-along choruses, layering them between plenty of distorted guitars and grungey vocals. In the end, they strike a sharp balance of alt rock aesthetics and pop songwriting, with both gnarled instrumentation and catchy hooks on full display. Meanwhile, the accompanying video acts equally as a love letter to 2000s rock, painting the band in the saturated colors and skater stylings of the era.

Vocalist Ben Larsen says of the video, “It follows a man’s futile attempts to get the attention of a girl. It is a time capsule of the intoxicating sun-saturated vibes of the early 2000s. Referencing bands like Blink-182 and Sum 41, it captures the essence of the pop-punk era of MTV- with no shortage of Dickies shorts, gelled hair, and puka shell necklaces.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

