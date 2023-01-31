News

All





Premiere: The Know Shares New Single “ME” EP2 is Due Out Later This Year





The Know is the rising dream pop project from husband and wife duo Daniel Knowles and Jennifer Farmer. The two started The Know in 2018, taking inspiration from their love of Beach House, ‘60s girl groups, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and The National, and layering their influences into an evocative blend of dream pop bliss and shoegaze guitars. They debuted in 2020 with their EP, wearetheknow, and have been keeping busy in the years since, with Knowles co-producing Sharon Van Etten’s new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

Most recently, they’ve been teasing their sophomore EP, EP2, out later this year. Last year, they shared the record’s lead single, “Used To Be,” and today they’re back with another new track, “ME,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With their latest track, The Know craft a sweeping and romantic effort, replete with twinkling keys, longing melodies, and a dreamy gossamer sheen. Amidst the swaying reverie, the band captures the fuzzy joy of a relationship’s early honeymoon days, painting the track with honeyed lyricism and decadent shades of color: “I only wanted to feel your breath / Now it’s moving over me / Moving over me.” At its core, “ME” offers a warm and inviting haze, one you can float through in complete unburdened bliss.

Farmer says of the track, “Like the first single ‘Used to Be,’ it’s reminiscent of the start of a relationship and events between two people during lockdown but this one mostly covers the good stuff. It’s a love song about the thrill you feel when you connect with another person.”

Check out the song below. EP2 is due out later this year.