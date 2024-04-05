News

Premiere: The Lostines Share New Song “After Party” Debut Album Meet The Lostines Out April 26th on Gar Hole Records

Photography by Kait de Angelis



Later this month, New Orleans-based indie duo The Lostines are releasing their upcoming debut album, Meet The Lostines. Like their previous two EPs, the record finds songwriters Casey Jane Reece-Kaigler and Camille Wind Weatherford working with a host of local collaborators to create a rootsy blend of folk, rock, and country, pairing dusty instrumentation with their longing vocal harmonies. The band have already shared “Full Moon Night” and “Neon Lights” from the record, and today they’re back with a third and final single, “After Party,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“After Party” is an easygoing and party-ready effort, with Reece-Kaigler and Weatherford’s vocals dancing in warm harmonies amidst some sunny sawing fiddle, keening pedal steel, and breezy country guitar lines. There is plenty of swampy aesthetics and simmering energy at play in the track, but the pair also bring out a sense of playful, old-school romanticism. Together, their vocals offer up lovestruck lyricism ensconced in swooning girl group harmonies: “The night is dark and the party’s over/So come on the levee and be my lover/I know you’re gone in the morning light/But I’m gonna love you all through the night.”

“It was probably 2014, maybe 2015, and I was living right on the levee in New Orleans in a house notoriously called “sister street.” My roommate at the time, Pat Reedy, was moving to Nashville after at least a decade of living in New Orleans, and we threw him a big going away party. I was recently single, out of a relationship that took up most of my 20s, and I was feeling light and free for the first time in a while. The song is about the sweetness and sloppiness of those kinds of nights.”

Check out the track and lyric video below. Meet The Lostines is out April 26th on Gar Hole Records.

