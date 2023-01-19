 Premiere: The Moss Shares New Video for “Blink” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 19th, 2023  
Premiere: The Moss Shares New Video for “Blink”

Insomnia EP Due Out Jan. 20th on S-Curve / Hollywood Records

Jan 19, 2023 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Shervin Lainez
Fans last heard from fast-rising alt rock outfit The Moss with their 2021 sophomore full-length record, Kentucky Derby, which reintroduced the band’s electric combination of surf pop, garage rock, and blues. Since then, the band returned last year with “Insomnia,” the lead single from an EP of the same name due out this week, followed by the EP’s second single, “Blink.” Today, the band are back with the accompanying video for “Blink,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Blink” strips back the surf-tinged guitars and driving tempo of “Insomnia,” instead offering a warm slow-burn effort, colored by swells of guitar and a brilliantly impassioned performance from vocalist Tyke James. James’ raw vocals bring pain and longing to the saccharine melodies, leaving the track feeling wistful and bittersweet. That yearning element is further elevated by the lyrics, which bring a newfound soulful and confessional bent to the band’s music一“Don’t lose your love / Hold me like its never gonna end / Please change your mind / If I lose you I may never love again.”

James says of the track, “Blink is the most vulnerable song I’ve ever written, which definitely makes it hard to put out. My hope is there’s someone out there that’s able to identify and understand their own feelings a little better when they listen to it.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now. The Insomnia EP is out tomorrow, January 20th via S-Curve / Hollywood Records.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

