Premiere: The Natural Lines (Formerly Matt Pond PA) Share New Single “A Scene That Will Never Die” Debut LP The Natural Lines Due Out March 24th

Photography by Jesse Dufault



The Natural Lines is the new project from Kingston NY-based indie singer/songwriter Matt Pond PA. For years now, Pond has kept up a prolific output, releasing over a dozen albums as Matt Pond PA in the past two decades. However, in 2017 he announced his intention to retire the moniker. The Natural Lines represents a natural evolution for Pond, one created at an intentional and meditative pace, with Pond refusing to rush his songwriting.

Pond teased the revival last year with an EP, The First Five, followed by another new single, ‘Monotony.” Today, the band is back with another new single, “A Scene That Will Never Die,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“A Scene That Will Never Die” is among the more passionate and soulful efforts Pond has delivered, with the track tracing a cross-country love story colored by shimmering shades of indie rock. Starbursts of guitar and cinematic synth melodies drive the song forward as Pond’s songwriting builds up to a soaring high, tapping into a magnetic vein of instant indie joy. Meanwhile, his lyrics offer a heartwarming confessional element to the track, bringing the sweet love story to life一“Because you stayed awake / Because you gave more than you had / Because you remained / Because you made mistakes / Because I made them too / And they brought us to this place.”

Pond says of the track, “True story. The scene starts with me at the end of my rope on the east coast. At this point in late summer, I sent a text message to the love of my life — before she was the love of my life — to see if she’d like to sleep under the stars. She was performing on the opposite coast and stopped mid-show to respond.

We did not go camping. But every ensuing message brought us closer and closer until we became an inseparable team.

Until recent years, it was out of character for me to be openly grateful. And further, to appreciate the virtues of modern technology. I was better at destroying phones than using them as a proper tool.

But I believe people — including me — are capable of change. We are capable of being better people. And we are even capable of love.”

Check out the song and video, created by Joy + Noelle below. The Natural Lines is out everywhere on March 24th.

