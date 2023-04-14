News

Premiere: The Revivalists Share New Track “Down In The Dirt” New Album Pour It Out Into The Night Out June 2nd on Concord Records





Rock outfit The Revivalists have been building a lot of momentum over the past several years, crafting a colorful blend of soul, alt rock, gospel, and folk. Fans last heard from the band with their 2018 record, Take Good Care, followed by a pair of releases in their Made In Muscle Shoals series. Later this year, the band are set to debut their fifth full-length album, Pour It Out Into The Night, out June 2nd via Concord Records.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared a pair of new tracks, their chart-topping single “Kid” and their last track, “The Long Con.” Today, the band are back with their latest effort, “Down In The Dirt,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Down In The Dirt” is a dusty and driving effort, centering on a rumbling acoustic riff and a soulful vocal performance from lead singer David Shaw. As the whole band joins, they lock into an irresistible groove, pulling together shades of sun-dappled soul, swelling gospel harmonies, and bluesy Americana, all building to a fervent climax. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics reckon with family and faith, painting portraits of the sinful and sacred: “My daddy was a lawyer/Who sold salvation to the church/Your money’s no good in heaven/But it’s great down here on the earth/So let’s get down/In the dirt/Let’s get down/In the dirt.”

Shaw says of the track, “Early on in the demoing process of the record, Zack [Feinberg] brought this one to the table and I was immediately drawn to it. I love the acoustic riff that it starts with. It’s the anchor of the song and that hook is a monster. Love, love, love this tune.”

Guitarist Zack Feinberg explains, “‘Down in the Dirt’ is like a mini family epic that reckons with the big questions of life. I was inspired to write this song after happening upon a performance in November 2019 by a ‘Southern Gothic’ New Orleans folk trio called The Wanting. I was struck by their song called ‘Dark Road.’ I was also surprised to recognize the singer as the purveyor of my neighborhood frame shop that I frequent - a kind of typical New Orleans surprise where everybody hides a prodigious artistic or musical talent of some kind. (Chris Jacob is credited as a co-writer on the song for the inspiration). So, I listened back to that song while walking my dog the next day and the first lines of ‘Down in the Dirt’ popped in my head. I think I sang the first 2 verses and more into my phone while I walked around my neighborhood, excitedly stopping here and there to sing into my phone, jot down more lyrics, pick up dog poop, and so forth. When I got home after that walk, I mapped out the chords and furthered the arrangement along. I completed the song over the next few months before the world went on pause for the pandemic.”

Check out the song below and stream it here. Pour It Out Into The Night is out everywhere on June 2nd via Concord Records.

