Premiere: The Sonder Bombs Share New Single “waste” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by slayersolon



Cleveland indie outfit The Sonder Bombs first emerged from the world of DIY indie punk, debuting in 2018 with their record, MODERN FEMALE ROCKSTAR. They followed in 2021 with a sophomore effort, Clothbound, which began showing some exciting new shades to the band. They steadily began to incorporate upbeat pop punk, intimate ballads, and jagged-edged ragers into their sound, all while remaining rooted with big melodic hooks and bandleader Willow Hawks’ ukulele.

Most recently, fans heard from the band last year with their single, “The Star”, which introduced some new dreamy synth textures to their sound. Today they’re back with another new track, “waste,” premiering with Under the Radar.

If “The Star” began hinting at aesthetic shifts for the band, “waste,” fully commits in a new direction, offering a sound that feels more akin to idiosyncratic bedroom pop than punk. Starry synth melodies and electronic percussion color the track, along with some gnarled bursts of guitar in the track’s midsection. Meanwhile, Hawks’ vocals are slight, vulnerable, and soaked in fractured electronic effects. The results are more insular than the band’s previous work, but the track also offers an intriguing new direction that feels refreshingly experimental and sincere.

Hawks says of the track, “I’ve been really blessed to have people I love around me who inspire me to be myself. Let me grow in any direction I need. “waste” feels like the first really honest song I’ve written for myself since “Twinkle Lights.” I wrote it on ukulele initially and transposed it to synth. For me, experimenting with new sounds has always been exciting but I was cautious to not stray too far away from what I thought I was “supposed” to make. When I brought the demo to Jimmy & Jer, they were really hyped about the deviation from our previous work. Getting to dive in for the first time to something I am totally unfamiliar with was enthralling. I plan on doing much more diving.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere tomorrow, June 8th.

TOUR DATES

7/5/2023 Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

7/6/2023 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

7/8/2023 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

7/9/2023 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

7/12/2023 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

7/13/2023 Houston, TX - Bohemeo’s

7/15/2023 Denton, TX - Andy’s

7/16/2023 Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

7/19/2023 Phoenix, AZ - Trunkspace

7/20/2023 Los Angeles, CA - Knitting Factory NoHo

7/23/2023 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman

7/25/2023 Portland, OR - Kelly’s Olympian

7/26/2023 Vancouver, BC - Red Gate

7/27/2023 Seattle, WA - Vera Project

7/29/2023 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement

7/30/2023 Denver, CO - Seventh Circle

8/1/2023 Kansas City, MO - Farewell

8/2/2023 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

8/3/2023 Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

8/4/2023 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

8/5/2023 Grand Rapids, MI - Free Space

8/6/2023 Toronto, ON - The Baby G