Premiere: the world famous Share New Single “Everyday Fear” Debut Album totally famous Is Out Later This Year via Lauren Records

Photography by Maia Saavedra



Los Angeles indie rock outfit the world famous debuted last month with “Hollywood Pawn,” the first taste of their forthcoming debut album, totally famous, out later this year. That single finds the Boston transplants playing with the sunny veneer of their new home, soaking their melodies in waves of West Coast power pop guitars. As they describe, the track is inspired by singer/songwriter Will Harris pawning his guitar to afford the basics and buying it back later, a growing habit in the first months after he had moved to LA.

Today, the band are following that track with another new single, “Everyday Fear,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Everyday Fear” finds the band once again hitting on a deft balance of bright power pop aesthetics and simmering anxious undercurrents. The track’s centerpiece lies in the upbeat earworm guitar riffs, undergirded by propulsive basslines and nervy drumming. The band piles plays with relentless abandon, charging forward on top of a dizzying array of ramshackle hooks. The results are both a rollicking good time and charmingly heartfelt, with Harris’ lyrics offering a plaintive confessional element amidst the sunny melodies: “Sometimes the sunlight ain’t your friend when it’s beating down your back…Afraid / I’m afraid every single day.”

Harris says of the track, “The song is basically a summertime anxiety anthem, touching directly or indirectly on subjects such as ruminating on failed relationships and chain smoking in extreme heat. Musically it’s sort of an exercise to see how many different guitar motifs could be crammed into the same song.”

Check out the song below. The band’s debut album, totally famous, is out later this year via Lauren Records. Pre-order the record here.

