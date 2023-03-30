News

Premiere: Tina Boonstra Shares New Single “Why do good times fly?” Debut LP Circle Back, Start Again Out April 28th





London-based indie singer/songwriter Tina Boonstra debuted in 2018 with her EP, My Concrete Heart (Will Beat Again) and followed in 2020 with her EP City of Doubt, fusing her style of confessional songwriting with echoes of alt rock in the vein of artists like PJ Harvey and Wolf Alice. Later next month, Boonstra is set to share her forthcoming full-length debut, Circle Back, Start Again, which she has teased with a series of singles, “Martha,” “Call Me Thomas,” and “If I Could.” Today she’s back with another new track, “Why do good times fly?,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Why do good times fly” is a poignant and heart-wrenching ballad, following Boonstra as she surveys moments both good and bad, from nostalgic childhood memories to a devastating near death experience. Boonstra’s voice carries the joy and pain of each of these moments, with her airy vocals and resonant instrumentation evoking a deep sense of wistful longing for days gone by. Ultimately, she settles into a place of gentle acceptance, singing, “Years go by / Why do good times fly when scars remain? / Years go by / Baby you and I will make mistakes / But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Boonstra says of the track:

“Eyes meet across the room, hands touch for the first time. The possibility of what could be ignites a spark and we all hope it lasts. But with time, love gets harder to navigate. We say things we don’t mean, we leave scars we can’t erase, and to stay in love, it’s not always as poetic as falling into it.

What does it mean to hold on to love, even when it gets complicated? Why is it easier to remember harsh words and raised voices, than the times our whole bodies shook with laughter? This is the heart-wrenching tale of a love story that lasts a lifetime.”

Check out the song below. Circle Back, Start Again is out everywhere on April 28th.