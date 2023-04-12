News

All





Premiere: Tomode Shares New Track “Riviera” New EP Riviera Is Out April 14th via Riptide Records

Photography by Martin Landl



Tomode is the indie project of Swedish duo Viktor Westerberg and Carl Leandersson. The pair debuted in 2021 with their EP, Synergy, introducing their combination of dreamy indie synth pop and vintage disco rhythms. Later this week, the band are set to return with their sophomore EP, Riviera. They have already teased the record with a pair of new singles, “Conversation Starter” and “Out On The Dunes,” and today they’re back with an early listen to the record’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

The duo explains of the track, ”For us, the Riviera is a place where profound natural beauty is entangled with a commercial hollowness. Enjoying a deep orange sunset on cheap plastic furniture. A light coastal breeze with a hint of chlorine. Just beneath the shiny surface flows a melancholic undercurrent that you just can’t seem to escape.”

“Riviera” captures this same element of organic bliss and artificial allure, infusing Tomode’s warm melodies and sunny synth beds with a dose of disco shimmer. Glittering guitars and sharp hooks enlace with the band’s swooning vocals, crafting a careful balance between disco dancefloors, vintage moonlit Europop, and an elusive melancholic undertone. The pair weaves each element together seamlessly, encapsulating their infectious style of indie pop in a dreamy rush of melody.

Check out the song below. The Riviera EP is out everywhere on April 14th via Lyon-based label Riptide Records.