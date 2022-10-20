News

Premiere: True Body Shares New Single “Jade Green” Watch the Accompanying Video Below





True Body have made their names as gems of Virginia’s post punk underground, debuting a vibrant and layered combination of punk, dream pop, and goth rock with their 2015 debut, Give Us Your Light, and their 2020 follow-up, Heavenly Rhythms for the Uninitiated. Last year, the band contributed to a split EP with noise-trap outfit Digital Hell, and last month they shared another new single, “Signal.” Today, they’re back again with another new track, “Jade Green,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Jade Green” offers another taste of the group’s goth pop talents, but where “Signal” was driving and nervy, the band’s latest is a prismatic expanse of melody. Dreamy synths intertwine with earworm guitar lines and propulsive drumming, resulting in an effort rich with goth drama and pop songcraft. Above the reverb-soaked instrumental, lead singer Ivy provides a powerful centerpoint to the track, with resonant vocals recalling the best of goth icons past and present. Meanwhile, the lyrics trace an unhealthy relationship in evocative language, bringing forth the irresistible call and ultimate pain of returning to a manipulator一“Its hard/To breathe/Under jade green eyes/I guess its hard/To leave/Under jade green eyes.”

The band says of the song, “This track is about feeling torn and ultimately returning to a romantic manipulator for one last taste of saccharine deception.”

Check out the song and video below, out everwhere tomorrow.

