Premiere: Twin Princess Shares New Single “Allston” Debut LP Blood Moon Due Out May 26th





Twin Princess are a rising indie outfit out of Philadelphia, fronted by singer/songwriter Paula Mia. The project first began as a collaboration between Mia and producer Ryan Ficano, but has quickly evolved into a full band with the addition of guitarist Adam Dasilva, drummer Kirby Vibek, and bassist Eric Schueler. Together, the band have crafted a style they’ve coined “doom country,” an evocative form of synth pop that is at turns gloomy and cinematic.

The band debuted in 2020 with their EP, Fraise, and followed in 2021 with Fraise: Side B, a reimagined piano version of the record. Today, they’re back with news of their forthcoming debut album, Blood Moon, due out May 26th. Accompanying the news, the band have also shared the album’s lead single, “Allston,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Allston” opens with a pulsing and propulsive mix of neon-soaked synths and driving guitars, reintroducing the band in dramatic fashion. While the track’s moody texture lends it a certain unease, the careening pace and shimmering synths inject it with restless energy. That energy only grows more potent with the chorus as the band enters starry synth pop territory, delivering alluringly big and bright melodies with a reflective lyrical undercurrent:

“Who knew it would come to this? / I’ve run away time, and time, and time again / I knew I’d end up like this / I run all around my head, all round my head / And smoke pours out my mouth / And they all yell and shout / Run away, run away, run away.”

Mia says of the track, “‘Allston’ traces my reflections on leaving Boston, a city I’d spent several years in and where I’d made many poor decisions. It’s part nostalgia for these terrible choices – the fondness you feel for a younger self who can’t stop losing her keys or her debit card because she’s going to spend the night in places she shouldn’t. It’s also part exasperation and desperation to finally escape to the fantasy that won’t ever be fulfilled, of leaving somewhere and somehow not taking yourself with you.”

Check out the song below. Blood Moon is due out on May 26th.