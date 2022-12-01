News

Premiere: Uhl Shares Video for New Track “Shout” Debut EP Channels Out December 2nd

Photography by Zeke Bogusky



Tomorrow, singer/songwriter Uhl (born Isabella Uhl) is set to share her debut EP, Channels, offering the first complete taste of her enigmatic and cinematic style of art pop. The record finds Uhl occupying a glassy and evocative space, pulling equally from her background in operatic and classical music and from her love for songwriters like Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, and Weyes Blood.

She has already teased the album with a pair of singles, “Haunted Tune” and “Fruit,” and today she’s back with an early listen to one of the record’s highlights, “Shout,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Shout” strikes a gorgeous balance between melancholy and euphoria, with Uhl exploring a liberating joy that always feels just out of reach. She puts her celestial vocal talents front and center, delivering a soaring performance that is lifted higher by thick echoing drum patterns and colorful sax lines courtesy of Jeff Tobias. The result feels at moments like it could be a lost classic from the likes of Kate Bush, yet Uhl also shades the track with her own dreamy and operatic touches, leaving the track as a transportive fantasia of gleaming glassy melodies.

Uhl says of the track, “Shout” is celebrating liberation from a confined situation, only to discover that freedom from one circumstance opens your awareness to your confinement in another. Life being like Russian nesting dolls, once you break free from one reality you enter another.”

Check out the song and video below. Uhl’s Channels EP is out everywhere tomorrow, December 2nd.

