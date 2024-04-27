 Premiere: Veronica Lewis Shares New Single “Disconnected” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, April 27th, 2024  
Subscribe

Premiere: Veronica Lewis Shares New Single “Disconnected”

Announces Debut Album Too Late for Tears Out August 16th via Moonwink Records/Symphonic

Apr 25, 2024 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Boston-based indie singer/songwriter Veronica Lewis first got her start on the blues and roots circuit, performing from a young age and writing new music over the course of her teen years. As of late, she has been pivoting into a more confessional singer/songwriter lane and today she is announcing her forthcoming debut album, Too Late for Tears, her first music in three years. Accompanying the announcement, she is also sharing a new single, “Disconnected,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Disconnected” finds Lewis settling into a searching and contemplative mode, guided by ghostly guitar lines and ringing piano chords. Meanwhile, Lewis’s vocals act as the track’s emotional centerpiece, simmering and later soaring as her lyrics explore the lingering ache of loss: “Try to move on, forget it / Can’t forget what you left behind / What you left behind / Every night / I left it open / Thought I heard your footsteps / Out there.” As Lewis explains, the track was written in tribute to a family friend who passed away.

She says, “Disconnected” is about the abrupt moment you lose someone. It’s grief suspended in time. Veronica notes, “I tried to capture the feeling of having someone you loved ripped from you. It’s the shock and the loss.”

Check out the song and video below. Too Late for Tears is out August 16th via Moonwink Records/Symphonic.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent