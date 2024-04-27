News

All





Premiere: Veronica Lewis Shares New Single “Disconnected” Announces Debut Album Too Late for Tears Out August 16th via Moonwink Records/Symphonic





Boston-based indie singer/songwriter Veronica Lewis first got her start on the blues and roots circuit, performing from a young age and writing new music over the course of her teen years. As of late, she has been pivoting into a more confessional singer/songwriter lane and today she is announcing her forthcoming debut album, Too Late for Tears, her first music in three years. Accompanying the announcement, she is also sharing a new single, “Disconnected,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Disconnected” finds Lewis settling into a searching and contemplative mode, guided by ghostly guitar lines and ringing piano chords. Meanwhile, Lewis’s vocals act as the track’s emotional centerpiece, simmering and later soaring as her lyrics explore the lingering ache of loss: “Try to move on, forget it / Can’t forget what you left behind / What you left behind / Every night / I left it open / Thought I heard your footsteps / Out there.” As Lewis explains, the track was written in tribute to a family friend who passed away.

She says, “Disconnected” is about the abrupt moment you lose someone. It’s grief suspended in time. Veronica notes, “I tried to capture the feeling of having someone you loved ripped from you. It’s the shock and the loss.”

Check out the song and video below. Too Late for Tears is out August 16th via Moonwink Records/Symphonic.

<p>