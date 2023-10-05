News

Premiere: veronicavon Shares New Single “Dreamgirl” Debut LP Deep End Out February 9th via Born Losers Records

Photography by Bernie O'Boyle



LA-based duo veronicavon makes a glittery, soft-focus style of indie pop, operating in much the same vein as bands like TOPS or Tennis. Led by songwriters Chris Hackman (Human Barbie) and Xuan Nguyen (Xuan), the pair have been sharing a string of new singles over the past few years, crafting hypnotic gems soaked in swirls of reverb, lo-fi synth textures, and wistful melodies.

Fans last heard from the band early this year with their single, “Good Girl.” Since then they’ve been quiet, but they’re back today with news of their forthcoming debut LP Deep End, releasing February 9th via Born Losers Records. Accompanying the announcement, the band are also sharing the record’s lead single, “Dreamgirl,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dreamgirl” is a silken and evocative effort, hitting on subtle danceable grooves while retaining the band’s characteristically dreamy haze. Driving rhythms and shimmering, gossamer guitars offer a deceptively upbeat sheen to the track, one the duo blends with a coat of gauzy production and airy vocal tones. The result is as once catchy and melancholic, with a wistful element that grows more prominent as the lyrics dive deeper into the pains of femininity: “Got a shelf life / When you’re just a girl / I’m anything you want me to be / Camera’s rolling, keep your eyes on me / Tell me how to do it / Tell me how to do it/ You’ve got everything I need / Tell me how to do it / Tell me how to do it/ Tell me how to be your dream.”

They say of the track, “Like smoke moving through washed-out disco lights, ‘Dreamgirl’ takes you on a velvet journey of hazy vibes… We wanted to write a sensuous, addictive dance anthem with deceptively poignant lyrics • with ‘Dreamgirl’, we tried to capture that perfect & specific pain of idealized femininity. Deceptively funky, the track infuses a punchy, undeniable beat with dreamy funk guitars, and a rich, glowing atmosphere of euphoric yearning.”

Check out the song and video below. Deep End is out February 9th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the track here.

