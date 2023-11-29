 Premiere: VIAL Shares New Single “ur dad” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Premiere: VIAL Shares New Single “ur dad”

Out November 28th via Get Better Records

Nov 28, 2023 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Madeline Elli
Minneapolis indie punk trio VIAL have been on the rise since their 2021 debut Loudmouth, a record that found the band trading on a brash, noisy, and hooky style of punk, complete with earworm chants and grungy guitar lines. Since then, they’ve shared a new single last year, “Embryo,” and followed this year with a cover of Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings” and last month’s single, “just fine.” Today, they’re back with another new track, “ur dad,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“ur dad” acts as the band’s playful response to “Stacy’s Mom,” flipping the concept in a swooning tribute to a suburban middle-aged dad. The band lines the track with spiked guitar lines and churning rhythms, all as vocalist Taylor Kraemer delivers their vocals in a bratty, tongue-in-cheek affectation. The lyrics play out like an ongoing voicemail, with Kraemer dropping some choice lines like “I just think family game nights could be really fun / I’ll win Monopoly, then I’ll make you my son.” Meanwhile, the accompanying video is similarly offbeat and campy, full of bad wigs and saturated color palettes.

The band says of the track, “‘ur dad’ has been a concept that we never knew we wanted to write until about 5 minutes after we finished the song. We immediately knew we wanted to put it out in the world as soon as possible to spread the dad-loving serotonin.

We’re definitely not the first band to write about the absurdity of having a crush on someone’s parent, and want to give credit where credit’s due— ‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne and ‘I F*cked Yr Mom’ by Sorry Mom came before ‘ur dad.’

Fun fact: Yes! This is about one of my long-time friend’s real-life dad.”

Check out the track and video below, out everywhere now via Get Better Records.



