Premiere: Vision Video Shares New Single "Haunted Hours" Sophomore Album, Haunted Hours Coming October 11th

Photography by Scarlet Lewis



Athens-based goth rock outfit Vision Video first began building a name for themselves last year, debuting with their full-length record Inked In Red. Crafting a mix of goth rock, post punk, and new wave, the record found the band exploring questions of grief and trauma, themes that are set to continue on their forthcoming sophomore album, Haunted Hours. After sharing a string of singles this year, the band are back with the record’s title track today, along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Stylistically, “Haunted Hours” lives up to its name, with a decadent mix of icy synths, nervy guitar lines, and haunting vocal melodies evoking all of the signifiers of goth rock. Though, as much as the track feels born into the lineage of The Cure, the band set themselves apart with their silken vocal talents and longing pop melodies. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics are equally gorgeous and evocative, finding the band meditating on grief and memory一“Haunted hours pass the time in vain / As I lose the figure of your face / So many nights fade to formlessness.”

Lead singer Dusty Gannon says of the track, “The inspiration for ‘Haunted Hours’ came late one night when I had posted a TikTok video where I was talking about my love for the band The Cure. One of our fans, Heather, had commented about how her late husband and her used to really love The Cure, so I asked her about him. His name was Ben and they were very much in love. When she suddenly lost him, her life was shattered and she was forced to constantly live with reminders of him. I wrote this song with her story in mind, because I have seen this happen so many times.

I’ve had to tell so many people’s loved ones that they had passed away, and it is very common for those left behind to talk about all the beautiful, wonderful context of that person’s life. It’s really easy to get caught up in the drama of the immediate aftermath of someone’s death, but the reality is that loved ones carry a deep, profound sense of loss and part of them is taken away. But there is all the while a deep appreciation and beauty in the memories that people hold on to, and that is exactly what I wanted to capture in this song. I wanted to capture the ache of loss, the weight of grief and the appreciation of memory all at once.”

Check out the song and video below. Haunted Hours is out on October 11th.

