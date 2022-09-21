News

Premiere: VISUALS Shares New Single "Only Now" New LP Light Breaks Is Out September 23rd via House of Feelings

Photography by Jordan Taylor Fuller



Later this week, VISUALS, the project of Brooklyn-based producer, musician, and songwriter Andrew Fox is set to share his new full-length album, Light Breaks. Beginning in 2013 with an eponymous EP on Nicolas Jaar’s Other People label, VISUALS has seen Fox touch on strains of psych rock, soul, electronica, and dance music, constantly expanding his sonic palette while retaining a personal cinematic flair.

Ahead of the forthcoming record’s debut, Fox has shared a string of singles and today he’s back with one final taste of the album, “Only Now,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Only Now” leans further into Fox’s dance influences, with Fox singing over a sharp instrumental hook and irresistible bass grooves. Fox’s singular approach to melody and offbeat aesthetic sensibilities do subtly pull the track toward art pop, but the rhythm section keeps the track firmly rooted on the dancefloor with a driving disco feel. Meanwhile, Fox’s vocals alternate between an understated croon and the chorus’s soaring rapturous high, capturing the intensity of an instant romantic connection一“There’s only now/There’s only love/Take me to higher place/Take me to higher place.”

As Fox explains, “Sometime in the distant future, an intergalactic long haul ship driver stops at a well worn discotheque to find solace from the incessant, cosmic grind. With the music pumping, relief comes in the form of another lone dancer, someone to orbit. “Only Now” is about the collapse of time in the moment of finding Another, in a universe where Prince presides as god. It would be nothing without the rhythmic work of Attis Clopton (drums) and Mayteana Morales (percussion), who play across the whole album and truly shine here.”

Check out the song and video below. Light Breaks is out everywhere on September 23rd via House of Feelings.

