Premiere: Walker Shares New Single “Good Man” “Good Man” Is Out Everywhere on March 24th

Photography by Jonathan Gardner



Walker is the moniker of Chicago-based indie singer/songwriter Walker Landgraf. Over the past few years, Walker has cultivated a layered style of bedroom pop, blending shades of indie, R&B, and soul with a talent for pop songwriting. Walker is also an adept guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, performing all the instruments on his 2022 debut album, Phew. Following the release of Phew, Walker has kept the momentum up this year with another new single, “Rainy Day,” and today he’s back with his latest effort, “Good Man,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Good Man” finds Walker leaning into the dreamy side of his songwriting, crafting an easy sun-lit gem of jazzy guitar pop. Walker sounds lithe and effortless, his vocals floating above a breezy mix of jazz-tinged rhythms, bright keys, and twisting guitar lines. He strikes a balance between pop simplicity and alluring instrumental intricacies, leaving the track feeling bright and warm on its surface, but with shades of knotted complexities beneath. His lyrics are equally warm and welcoming, imploring a lover for a deeper connection: “Open up to me / And I’ll show you / That I’m a good man / I’ll take care of you.”

Walker says of the track, “‘Good Man’ is about knowing, with confidence, that your intentions are good. The process of making this song was unlike anything I had ever done before. I initially heard the melody in my head while tooling around in the studio one day and produced the track right away. Typically, that’s how I work. I hear an idea, I record it, and then I move on. If the recording turns out well then I release it and, if not, I usually don’t bother with it anymore. With ‘Good Man,’ I got into an unusual situation where I really liked the song (and would play it live with my band) but I didn’t think that the recording was something I wanted to release. I decided one day to try to give recording the song another shot and was floored with the result. What resulted was (in my opinion) the cleanest and most immediate recording I had ever produced. ‘Good Man’ taught me to believe in my songs and not to be afraid of giving things a second go.”

Check out the song below. “Good Man” is out everywhere tomorrow, March 24th.