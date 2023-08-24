Premiere: Wastelander Shares New Single “Be Where” (Feat. Erin Rae)

News

Wastelander is the moniker of Brooklyn singer/songwriter Cooper Formant. Formant has been contributing to bands of various stylistic stripes for years, most recently playing guitar for The Fluids, a post punk outfit out of New York. Wastelander represents Formant’s first solo release, as well as his first foray into reflective folk-tinged indie rock.

His forthcoming debut album, What is Left Of Me, draws equally from Americana, early aughts indie rock, and Laurel Canyon chamber pop. The record also sees him teaming with a retinue of Nashville talent, including bassist Paul Defiglia (The Avett Brothers) Erin Rae, Jo Schornikow, (Phosphorescent) Spencer Cullum Jr. (Miranda Lambert), Larissa Maestro (Hozier, Allison Russell), and Dom Billet (Courtney Marie Andrews, Andrew Combs). He has already shared the album’s lead single, “Get It Right,” and today he shares another new track, “Be Where,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Be Where” finds Formant steeped in organic instrumentation and lovelorn longing, playing with novel chord progressions amidst jangly folk arrangements. Wistful keys and warm acoustic guitar lend the track a gentle ‘70s folk sheen, one which Formant burnishes with a breezy guitar solo in the track’s latter half. Meanwhile, Formant’s vocals lock into sweet pastoral harmony with Erin Rae, with the lyrics tracing an aching portrait of a failed love affair: “I’m good at pretending that I don’t give a damn / As you reach for the coffee and brush the side of my hand / I just want to be where you are, whatever happens / Whatever happens.”

Formant also gives some insight into the track’s themes and recording: “The creation of this song resulted from the convergence of various themes, each finding its place at the same juncture. Initially, I toyed with chords and melodic fragments using nonsensical syllables, a common starting point for most of my compositions. However, as the album recording approached, I found myself without a definitive direction for this piece, leading me to consider setting it aside for another occasion.

Coincidentally, Erin Rae was scheduled to participate in the recording session. Our paths had crossed the night before after one of her performances at Third Man, which made the impending session more real. I am a huge Erin Rae fan and the thought of her voice and mine being on a recording was unbelievable to me (and still is). I felt inspired that night to try and come up with a song that exuded sweetness and poignancy, yet none of my existing material seemed to fit the bill.

I appreciate the Laurel Canyon folk-rock style, and Erin’s vocals evoke that era for me. I was also inspired by singer/songwriter Annie Williams’ performance of a Joni Mitchell song at that same event. These influences prompted me to explore creating a song with a folky essence infused with jazz chords and other nuances. The introductory segment of the song took shape during my experimentation with Wes Montgomery-style chord voicings.

Thematically, my mind was in a whirlwind during this period. I was grappling with a myriad of emotions. The pressure and anxiety from my long-held aspiration to create an album had become overwhelming. For a while, I even doubted whether I would ever release my music, succumbing to a relentless inner voice that mocked my efforts.

The lesson I learned was clear: procrastination can lead to missed opportunities and escalating difficulties. The longer we postpone pursuing our desires, the more challenging it becomes. It’s a trap that can lead to a life filled with regrets and a dearth of time. The key lies in confronting these challenges, pushing through doubts and insecurities, and taking the plunge. Many worthwhile experiences await on the other side of these barriers.”

Check out the song below. Wastelander’s debut LP, What is Left of Me is out on September 29th.