Premiere: Wesley Share New Single “Not Sure That Was Me” New LP Glows in the Dark Coming November 11th via Earth Libraries





Last month, Louisville-based singer/songwriter Wesley announced his upcoming debut record, Glows in the Dark. The record finds Wesley (real name Jacob Weaver) crafting an intimate and dusky style of indie folk pop, bringing forth both the warm beauty and searching unease of the twilight hours.

The album is out November 11th via Earth Libraries, and ahead of the release Wesley has shared a pair of new singles, “Glows in the Dark” and “Twins in the Wind.” Today, he’s back with his third single from the album, “Not sure That Was Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Wesley once again conjures the restless unease and pastoral beauty of indie folk with his latest effort, “Not Sure That Was Me.” Westley’s voice is the honeyed centerpoint within a chiming haze of winding melodies, a plaintive style that fits perfectly with the moonlit locale and easygoing charm of the track. Meanwhile, the lyrics explore a reflective undertone, with Wesley being chased through his mind, haunted by the specter of his own self-doubt. The accompanying video sees Wesley standing up to the demon.

He explains of the video, “I’ve always really liked those red glowing eyes in movies and things. Like in Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, and the Cure’s video for ‘Boys Don’t Cry.’ I cut red reflective tape and put it over my eyes. At one point I was standing on the top of a ladder in the dark with tape over my eyes. I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

Check out the song and video below. Glows in the Dark is out November 11th via Earth Libraries.

