Premiere: Wila Frank Shares New Single “Black Cloud” Debut Album Black Cloud Due out May 12th via Tone Tree Music

Photography by David Pineros



This year, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Wila Frank has been steadily sharing new singles from her forthcoming debut album, Black Cloud, due out next week on May 12th. The record finds Frank drawing equally on her early years in the indie folk scene and evolving influences from rock songwriter luminaries like PJ Harvey. The resulting album is precise and introspective, yet also decadently layered and atmospheric, showing off Frank’s talents as a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer.

Ahead of the record’s release, today Frank is set to share the album’s final single, “Black Cloud,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Frank unfurls “Black Cloud” at her own pace, gently shading the track with both immaculate melodies and a quiet menace. Initially, Frank’s keening vocals ring above layers of smoky strings and meditative guitars, but the track’s textured atmosphere steadily gives way to intoxicating grooves and winding percussion. Frank builds the track to a climax that is at once cathartic and downcast, lacing disparate tones together effortlessly as she evokes both clear blue skies and the titular ominous black cloud lurking overhead.

As she describes, the track itself was inspired by this same tension. Frank had a nightmare where a dark cloud loomed over on an otherwise perfect day. “The song has this horror element to it: trying to describe emotions that are just so painful that you just want to look away” explains Frank.

Check out the song and video below. Black Cloud is due out everywhere on May 12th via Tone Tree Music.

