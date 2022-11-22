News

Premiere: WILSN Shares New Single “Hurts So Bad” feat. Josh Teskey Announces Debut Album Those Days Are Over Out February 3rd via Ivy League Records

Photography by Kristen Augeard



Early next year, Australian singer/songwriter WILSN一real name Shannon Busch一is set to share her forthcoming debut album, Those Days Are Over, out February 3rd via Ivy League Records. Recalling vintage soul songstresses, pop vocal powerhouses, and tinges of jazz and Motown, the record is an indelible fusion of old and new, inspired by Busch’s longtime devotion to soul stylings and her talent for collaboration.

Accompanying the announcement of the record, Busch is sharing the first of these collaborations with her new single, “Hurts So Bad,” featuring Josh Teskey, premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Hurts So Bad” Busch offers up a classic soul duet, delivering on all of the requisite drama, stately instrumentals, and showstopping vocals. Busch and Josh Teskey (lead singer of The Teskey Brothers) give impassioned performances, trading the melody with an instantly catchy call-and-response horn line. The two mark a sharp balance of contrasts, as Josh offers hints of his earthy blues grit and Busch takes the song soaring skyward. But most of all, the track acts as an excellent showcase for Busch’s talent for fusing pop diva theatrics and vintage Motown soul. She balances well-honed melodic sensibilities with a timeless flair, bringing it all together with her one-of-a-kind voice.

Busch says of the track, “Right before Covid hit, I toured through Europe and the UK with The Teskey Brothers. I was already a fan before this but seeing their show every night and occasionally getting up to sing with them in their set really solidified my love for the band. So it would not be a lie to say I’d come away hoping to collaborate with them in some way. Flash forward about a year and I happened to get signed to the same label as them! There was one song that my A&R, Marihuzka Cornelius, suggested making a duet version and of course Josh was front of mind. A few emails and recording sessions later and it was done!

‘Hurts So Bad’ is one of my favourite songs on the record, so when the opportunity arose to get Josh Teskey on the track of course I got SUPER excited. Josh is one of my favourite singers in the world and I feel super lucky he’s singing with me on my debut record.

It was so great to work with my directing kindred spirit Triana Hernandez. She has such a great eye and I have so much trust in her. It really makes the process of making visuals to the songs so much easier.”

Check out the song and video below. Thos Days Are Over is out February 3rd via Ivy League Recordts.

2023 US Tour Dates:

February 24 @ The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

February 25 @ Ventura Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

February 26 @ The Independent - San Francisco, CA

March 10 @ S.O.B.’s - New York, NY

March 11 @ Middle East Downstairs - Cambridge, MA

March 12 @ Union Stage - Washington DC