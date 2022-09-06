News

Premiere: Winter Shares New Song and Video for “good” featuring SASAMI What Kind of Blue Are You? Coming October 14th via Bar/None Records

Photography by Athena Merry



Over the course of the last several years, Los Angeles singer/songwriter Samira Winter has made her mark on the world of indie dream pop as Winter, crafting records full of smoldering instrumental layers and ecstatic melodic beauty. Winter cultivated that sound into a lush and verdant psych tapestry on her recent Bar/None Records debut, 2020’s Endless Space (Between You and I), but her forthcoming follow-up is quickly revealing itself as a quietly melancholic tone shift.

For her new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, Winter paired with co-producer and closer collaborator Joo-Joo Ashworth, retreating into LA’s Studio 22 in 2020 to record. Winter introduced the record with its lead single, “lose you,” and followed last month with another single, “atonement.” Today, Winter is back with her latest release, “good (feat. SASAMI),” premiering with Under the Radar.

“good” is a dark and winding effort, drawing the listener into a decadent lull of hypnotic melody and bleary guitar effects. Winter’s glassy vocals intertwine beautifully with SASAMI’s, looping into a thick enveloping haze as the pair repeat the track’s central mantraー“I wanna be good to you / Wanna be good.” Meanwhile, the track steadily shifts and grows, with more gauzy guitar effects and rippling melodies joining the mix until they draw the track into a final climax of crystalline vocals and cloudy instrumentation.

Winter describes of the track, “I wrote this song during a week of non-stop rain in Los Angeles during March of 2020, it was such a depressing time! All I could do that week was cry and play guitar, gravitating towards my distortion pedal and pouring out all of my hopelessness.

To me this is the ultimate loop track; a hypnotic mantra, a plea for love, intoxicating vulnerability. The lyrics “I wanna be good to you” repeat with disruptive fuzz guitars and feedback noise that swirl with SASAMI’s vocals intertwining with mine to a climax. SASAMI has such a strong presence, she really turned up the notch in how alluring and seductive this song feels. It was such a pleasure to work with her, she’s an extremely knowledgeable producer and artist and really added a lot to this song as well as inspired me throughout the rest of the recording process.”

Check out the song and video below. What Kind of Blue Are You? is out October 14th via Bar/None Records.

