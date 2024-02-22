News

Premiere: your hands Shares New Track “steel is heavier than feathers” Debut EP, songs to sing in your kitchen Is Out February 23rd

Photography by Tobias Helms



Under the moniker your hands, Danish singer/songwriter Johannes Brandstrup crafts a cozy, charming, and folk-inflected style of indie pop. He has already shared a handful of singles, most recently with last year’s “down here waiting,” and tomorrow he’s set to share his forthcoming debut EP, songs to sing in your kitchen. Ahead of the release, he’s sharing an early listen to one of the EP’s highlights, “steel is heavier than feathers,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “steel is heavier than feathers,” Brandstrup offers an openhearted tribute to unraveling life’s unknowns, from candles, to bank loans, to the loss of a loved one. Brandstrup’s musings are at times funny, at others poignant, sung atop a bed of shimmering guitars and breezy melodies. He shapes these tones into a sound that is warm and sun-lit, burnished with the occasional brass swell or cool wash of synths. The results are laidback, but they also glow with a gentle melodic shine, laced with a subtle catchiness.

Brandstrup says of the track, “It’s easy to feel incredibly small in a big world full of knowledge. Personally, I’ve found comfort in surrendering to the naivety and beauty of ignorance. To me, it’s ok to embrace wonder and ask those ‘stupid’ questions. In a social setting, it’s quite amusing - on a psychological level, it often tends to get vulnerable.”

Check out the song below. songs to sing in your kitchen is out on February 23rd.