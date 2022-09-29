News

Premiere: Zola Simone Shares New EP ‘Flower’ - Stream It Below Flower EP Is Out Everywhere On September 30th

Photography by Emily Gardner



NYC via Boston indie singer/songwriter Zola Simone first made waves with last year’s debut album, Now You See Me, a record that introduced Simone’s sleek combination of pop hooks, chilled R&B harmonies, and vulnerable indie lyricism. In the year since, she has followed with a string of singles, teasing her forthcoming new EP, Flower, releasing tomorrow, September 30th. Today, she has shared an early listen to the EP, premiering with Under the Radar.

Simone describes each of the five tracks on Flower as tracking the arc of a relationship. The record and relationship begins with the pining hook-laden rush of “Unsaid” and the dizzying pop rock infatuation of “What It Feels Like,” but quickly explores inward. Anguish pops up alongside confessional lyricism on “Soaked” and “Don’t Matter,” exploring heartbreak amidst immensely catchy pop compositions, before the record closes on a short but sweet hopeful moment with “Blooming Again.”

As Simone describes, “We plant flowers knowing that someday they may wilt and die, but we care for them and love them anyway. We enter relationships knowing they may end, but we put in the effort and love in spite of the risk of loss. This project is a testament to the human condition; love, loss, and why we do “it” anyway.”

Check out the full EP below. Flower is out everywhere tomorrow, September 30th.

