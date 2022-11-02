 Primal Scream and Dexys Share New Song “Enough is Enough!” To Support Striking Rail Workers | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Primal Scream and Dexys Share New Song “Enough is Enough!” To Support Striking Rail Workers

Available For Purchase on Bandcamp

Nov 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Primal Scream and Dexys have shared a new song, “Enough is Enough!” The song is being released on Bandcamp to raise money for members of the U.K.’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, who are currently pushing for better work conditions and have staged a number of strikes in recent months. The song can be purchased here. Listen to it below.

Primal Scream’s most recent album, Chaosmosis, was released back in 2016 via the band’s own label, First International.

Read our 2016 interview with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie on Chaosmosis.

Also read our 2013 interview with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie on their album More Light.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent