Primal Scream and Dexys Share New Song “Enough is Enough!” To Support Striking Rail Workers
Primal Scream and Dexys have shared a new song, “Enough is Enough!” The song is being released on Bandcamp to raise money for members of the U.K.’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, who are currently pushing for better work conditions and have staged a number of strikes in recent months. The song can be purchased here. Listen to it below.
Primal Scream’s most recent album, Chaosmosis, was released back in 2016 via the band’s own label, First International.
Read our 2016 interview with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie on Chaosmosis.
Also read our 2013 interview with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie on their album More Light.
