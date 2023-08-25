News

All





Prince – “Diamonds and Pearls” Reissue Announced, Two Previously Unreleased Tracks Shared Listen to “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)”





A new Super Deluxe reissue of Prince’s 1991 album, Diamonds and Pearls, has been announced and two of its previously unreleased bonus tracks have been shared: unheard song “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version).” The reissue features 47 previously unreleased tracks and two hours of live concert footage. It is due out October 27 via Paisley Park Enterprises, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records. Check out both tracks below, followed by the reissue’s tracklist.

Diamonds and Pearls was credited to Prince and the New Power Generation and featured the hits “Get Off,” “Cream,” and “Diamonds and Pearls.” The reissue will be available in three different editions: Super Deluxe Edition (7CD+Blu-ray / 12LP+Blu-ray / audio-only download and streaming), Deluxe Edition (2CD / 4LP 180g vinyl), and Remastered album (1CD / 2LP 180g off-white “Pearl” vinyl in USA only / 2LP 180g clear “Diamond” vinyl, excluding USA) / download and streaming). A 120-page hardback book also accompanies the Super Deluxe Edition. This will also be the first Prince album to be released via a Dolby Atmos mix.

The New Power Generation consisted of Sonny Thompson (vocals & bass), Damon Dickson (vocals & percussion), Rosie Gaines (vocals & keyboards), Michael Bland (drums), Kirk Johnson (vocals & percussion), Tony M (vocals), Levi Seacer, Jr. (bass, guitar & vocals), and Tommy Barbarella (keyboards). Diamonds and Pearls was Prince’s best selling non-soundtrack album (meaning second only to the Purple Rain soundtrack).

Two other previously unreleased Prince songs, “All A Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version),” were shared in July.

A previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, was released in 2021.

Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:



CD1 / LP1&2: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)



1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Cream

5. Strollin’

6. Willing And Able

7. Gett Off

8. Walk Don’t Walk

9. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love



CD2 / LP3&4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)



1. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)

2. Gett Off (Houstyle)

3. Violet The Organ Grinder

4. Gangster Glam

5. Horny Pony

6. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

7. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

8. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

9. Insatiable (Edit)

10. Diamonds And Pearls (Edit)

11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

12. Call The Law

13. Willing And Able (Edit)

14. Willing And Able (Video Version)

15. Thunder (DJ Fade)



CD3-5 / LP5-9: VAULT I, II, III



VAULT I



1. Schoolyard

2. My Tender Heart

3. Pain

4. Streetwalker

5. Lauriann

6. Darkside

7. Insatiable (Early Mix - Full Version)

8. Glam Slam ’91

9. Live 4 Love (Early Version)

10. Cream (Take 2)

11. Skip To My You My Darling

12. Diamonds And Pearls (Long Version)



All tracks previously unreleased



VAULT II



1. Daddy Pop (12” Version)

2. Martika’s Kitchen

3. Spirit

4. Open Book

5. Work That Fat

6. Horny Pony (Version 2)

7. Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)

8. Hold Me

9. Blood On The Sheets

10. The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom And The Whole Nine)

11. Don’t Say U Love Me



All tracks previously unreleased



VAULT III



1. Get Blue

2. Tip O’ My Tongue

3. The Voice

4. Trouble

5. Alice Through The Looking Glass

6. Standing At The Altar

7. Hey U

8. Letter 4 Miles

9. I Pledge Allegiance To Your Love

10. Thunder Ballet



All tracks previously unreleased



CD6&7 / LP10-12: LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992



1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Willing And Able

5. Jughead

6. The Sacrifice Of Victor

7. Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Thieves In The Temple

9. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)



All tracks previously unreleased



BLU-RAY

LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JANUARY 11, 1992



1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Willing And Able

5. Jughead

6. The Sacrifice Of Victor

7. Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Thieves In The Temple

9. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)



All tracks previously unreleased



SPECIAL OLYMPICS, METRODOME, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JULY 1991



SOUNDCHECK – JULY 19, 1991:



1. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)



All tracks previously unreleased



SHOW – JULY 20, 1991:



1. Diamonds And Pearls

2. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)



All tracks previously unreleased



DIAMONDS AND PEARLS VIDEO COLLECTION



1. Introduction

2. Thunder (Live)

3. Gett Off

4. Cream

5. Diamonds And Pearls

6. Dr. Feelgood (Live)

7. Call The Law

8. Willing And Able

9. Jughead (Live)

10. Insatiable

11. Strollin’

12. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

13. Live 4 Love (Live)

Diamonds and Pearls Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:



CD1 / LP1&2: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)



1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Cream

5. Strollin’

6. Willing And Able

7. Gett Off

8. Walk Don’t Walk

9. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love



CD2 / LP3&4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)



1. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)

2. Gett Off (Houstyle)

3. Violet The Organ Grinder

4. Gangster Glam

5. Horny Pony

6. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

7. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

8. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

9. Insatiable (Edit)

10. Diamonds And Pearls (Edit)

11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

12. Call The Law

13. Willing And Able (Edit)

14. Willing And Able (Video Version)

15. Thunder (DJ Fade)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.