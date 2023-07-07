News

Prince – Listen to Previously Unreleased Tracks “All A Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version)” Vault Series Singles Officially Released Today via NPG





NPG records, in association with rock star Prince’s Paisley Park, have shared two previously unreleased songs, “All A Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version),” from the Prince Vault. “7 (E Flat Version)” is an unreleased remix of Prince’s song “7,” which initially appeared on his Love Symbol album from 1992. “All A Share Together Now” has never previously been released in any form. Check out the songs below.



These two recordings were gifted on special USB’s to attendees of Paisley Park’s Celebration 2023 last month and have now been officially released. The music legend died unexpectedly in 2016, leaving behind a whole lot of unreleased music. A press release promises there is more unreleased Prince music to be announced in August.



A previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, was released in 2021.

