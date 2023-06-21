“Priscilla” – Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley Biopic

News

The first teaser trailed has been shared for Priscilla, the Priscilla Presley biopic written and directed by Academy Award winner, Sofia Coppola (The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation). This film, based around Presley’s memoir, Elvis and Me, delves into their tumultuous relationship, battling love, fantasy , and fame. It’s due out in October via A24. Watch the trailer below.

Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, and Dagmara Dominczyk as Priscilla’s mother. One would expect a movie about a music legend to be backed with one of his songs, but instead, Coppola’s trailer plays a melancholy rendition of Spectrum’s “How You Satisfy Me.”

Last year, director Baz Luhrmann shared his jaunty film, Elvis, starring Austin Butler as Presley, and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Even though these two films are closely related in the span of production and the characters it revolves around, Coppola states that she will be taking another direction with it.

In an interview with Vogue last year, Coppola said, “I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative. But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years, there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

