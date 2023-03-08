News

All





Protomartyr Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Make Way” Formal Growth in the Desert Due Out June 2 via Domino

Photography by Trevor Naud



Detroit-formed post-punkers Protomartyr have announced a new album, Formal Growth in the Desert, and shared its first single, “Make Way,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Formal Growth in the Desert is due out June 2 via Domino. Trevor Naud directed the “Make Way” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Formal Growth in the Desert is the follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today. Protomartyr is vocalist Joe Casey, guitarist Greg Ahee, drummer Alex Leonard, and bassist Scott Davidson. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” Casey says in a press release, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

Naud had this to say about directing the “Make Way” video: “There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven.’ The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world. There are layers of experiments happening—all within a closed environment. We don’t know what’s happened to the world outside, but there’s an undertone that things maybe aren’t quite right.”

Read our review of Ultimate Success Today here.

Read our 2017 interview with Protomartyr.

Formal Growth in the Desert Tracklist:

1. Make Way

2. For Tomorrow

3. Elimination Dances

4. Fun In Hi Skool

5. Let’s Tip the Creator

6. Graft Vs. Host

7. 3800 Tigers

8. Polacrilex Kid

9. Fulfillment Center

10. We Know the Rats

11. The Author

12. Rain Garden

Protomartyr Tour Dates: Sat. Mar. 11 - Columbus, OH @ Soupfest

Sun. Mar. 12 - Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia

Mon. Mar. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Wed. Mar. 15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW- Laneway Official Showcase - Lucille

Thu. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Levitation Showcase - Hotel Vegas

Thu. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Brooklyn Vegan Showcase - Empire

Fri. Mar. 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Third Man Showcase - 13th Floor

Sat. Mar. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theater

Mon. Mar. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel

Tue. Mar. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Wed. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

Fri. Mar. 24 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing

Sat. Mar. 25 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

Sun. Mar. 26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort

Tue. Mar. 28 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

Wed. Mar. 29 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Thu. Mar. 30 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Fri. Mar. 31 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.