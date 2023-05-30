Protomartyr Share New Song “Polacrilex Kid” (Plus Live Video) and Announce Telethon
Formal Growth in the Desert Due Out This Friday via Domino
May 30, 2023
Photography by Trevor Naud
Detroit-formed post-punkers Protomartyr are releasing a new album, Formal Growth in the Desert, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “Polacrilex Kid,” as well as a live performance video for the song. They have also announced a telethon to stream this Thursday, The Marty Singer Telethon. Check out both the album version of “Polacrilex Kid” and the live video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Marty Singer Telethon will air on YouTube here at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday and will feature live performances from the band (including of the new songs “Fun In Hi Skool” and “3800 Tigers”) and much more. In the meantime, you can call the telethon’s hotline at 1-888-57-HLPTV to potentially hear more music from the band.
Protomartyr is vocalist Joe Casey, guitarist Greg Ahee, drummer Alex Leonard, and bassist Scott Davidson.
“Polacrilex Kid” takes its title from the chemical name for nicotine gum. In a press release, Casey refers to nicotine gum an “unwanted friend I’ve become acquainted with since getting on the quit smoking/start smoking again tilt-a-whirl.”
Previously Protomartyr shared the album’s first single, “Make Way,” via a music video. Then they shared its second single, “Elimination Dances,” via a music video. “Elimination Dances” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Formal Growth in the Desert is the follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” Casey says in a press release, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”
Read our review of Ultimate Success Today here.
Read our 2017 interview with Protomartyr.
Protomartyr Tour Dates:
Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You
Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee
Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen
Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo
Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse
Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera
Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli
Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44
Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station
Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211
Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda
Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Blonde Redhead Announce First New Studio Album in Nine Years and Tour, Share New Song “Snowman” (News) — Blonde Redhead
- Premiere: Bells Larsen Shares New Single “Ten Hands” (News) — Bells Larsen
- Protomartyr Share New Song “Polacrilex Kid” (Plus Live Video) and Announce Telethon (News) — Protomartyr
- Premiere: Beth Bombara Shares New Single “Everything I Wanted” (News) — Beth Bombara
- Happy Valley (Season Three) (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.