News

All





Protomartyr Share New Song “Polacrilex Kid” (Plus Live Video) and Announce Telethon Formal Growth in the Desert Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Trevor Naud



Detroit-formed post-punkers Protomartyr are releasing a new album, Formal Growth in the Desert, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “Polacrilex Kid,” as well as a live performance video for the song. They have also announced a telethon to stream this Thursday, The Marty Singer Telethon. Check out both the album version of “Polacrilex Kid” and the live video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Marty Singer Telethon will air on YouTube here at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday and will feature live performances from the band (including of the new songs “Fun In Hi Skool” and “3800 Tigers”) and much more. In the meantime, you can call the telethon’s hotline at 1-888-57-HLPTV to potentially hear more music from the band.

Protomartyr is vocalist Joe Casey, guitarist Greg Ahee, drummer Alex Leonard, and bassist Scott Davidson.

“Polacrilex Kid” takes its title from the chemical name for nicotine gum. In a press release, Casey refers to nicotine gum an “unwanted friend I’ve become acquainted with since getting on the quit smoking/start smoking again tilt-a-whirl.”

Previously Protomartyr shared the album’s first single, “Make Way,” via a music video. Then they shared its second single, “Elimination Dances,” via a music video. “Elimination Dances” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Formal Growth in the Desert is the follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” Casey says in a press release, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

Read our review of Ultimate Success Today here.

Read our 2017 interview with Protomartyr.

Protomartyr Tour Dates:

Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera

Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli

Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station

Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211

Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda

Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.