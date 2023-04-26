News

Protomartyr Share Video for New Song “Elimination Dances” Formal Growth in the Desert Due Out June 2 via Domino

Photography by Trevor Naud



Detroit-formed post-punkers Protomartyr are releasing a new album, Formal Growth in the Desert, on June 2 via Domino. Now they have shared its second single, “Elimination Dances,” via a music video. Yoonha Park directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced European shows.

Protomartyr is vocalist Joe Casey, guitarist Greg Ahee, drummer Alex Leonard, and bassist Scott Davidson.

A press release says that “Elimination Dances” was “named after a chapter from a 1950’s teen dance manual” and its title “refers to a game where ‘you get tapped out when you lose the dance,’ and that felt an apt metaphor for just surviving.”

Life is a struggle, but Casey says, “You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes.”

Park had this to say about directing the video: “My dad once told me ‘Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end the faster it goes,’ That idea along with the lyrics led to the idea of a choreographic pattern that repeats as it grows outward in an expanding spiral. The choreography repeats with each cycle but has to be danced faster and faster to keep pace with the ‘pale youth’ until eventually devolving into chaos. I recently learned that the toilet paper quote was actually by Andy Rooney.”

Previously Protomartyr shared the album’s first single, “Make Way,” via a music video.

Formal Growth in the Desert is the follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” Casey says in a press release, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

Read our review of Ultimate Success Today here.

Read our 2017 interview with Protomartyr.

Protomartyr Tour Dates:

Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera

Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli

Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station

Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211

Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda

Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

