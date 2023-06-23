News

Pulitzer Prize Winner Rhiannon Giddens Shares Video for New Song “You Louisiana Man” You’re the One Due Out August 18 via Nonesuch

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Rhiannon Giddens, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Music, has released a video for her latest single, “You Louisiana Man,” from her first LP of all original songs, You’re the One. The album is due out August 18 via Nonesuch. Giddens also previously announced some year long tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by the You’re the One’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.

The music video was filmed while the album was being recorded at Criteria Recording Studios. Of the process, Giddens says in a press release: “This was the first song we recorded together in the studio, and it was the one that set the tone for the rest of the week. Like kids on the first day of school, we were feeling out everyone in the room musically and in that moment it all clicked. My folks, Jack’s folks—we all listened to each other and found this beautiful place at the center of all our different sounds.”

You’re the One, which was produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alica Keys), was written over the course of Gidden’s career. It was recorded with a band composed of Gidden’s closest collaborators along with a horn section, bringing the ensemble to a group of 10 to 12 musicians. The collaborators include Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi plus multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell, bassist Jason Sypher, and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu.

Giddens was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music for the opera Omar, a prize she shared with the opera’s co-writer, composer Michael Abels.

Read our 2021 interview with her on traditional music.

You’re the One Tracklist:

1. Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad

2. You’re the One

3. Yet to Be (feat. Jason Isbell)

4. Wrong Kind of Right

5. Another Wasted Life

6. You Louisiana Man

7. If You Don’t Know How Sweet It Is

8. Hen in the Foxhouse

9. Who Are You Dreaming Of

10. You Put the Sugar in My Bowl

11. Way Over Yonder

12. Good Ol’ Cider

Rhiannon Giddens Tour Dates:

July 6: Festival dei Due Mondi, Spoleto, Italy~

July 12: Umbria Jazz, Perugia, Italy~

July 15: Pori Jazz Festival, Pori, FI$

July 17: Wigmore Hall, London, UK$

September 13: University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA^

September 14: The Sheldon, St. Louis, MO^

September 15: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN^

September 17: Athenaeum Center, Chicago, IL*

September 18: Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor, MI*

September 19: St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids, MI^

September 20: Royal Conservatory, Toronto, ON^

September 22: House of Blues, Boston, MA^

September 23: University of Maine, Orono, ME^

September 24: FreshGrass MASS MoCa Festival, North Adams, MA

September 26: Keswick Theater, Philadelphia, PA^

September 27: University of Maryland, College Park, MD^

September 28: Carolina Theater, Greensboro, NC^

September 30: University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Wilmington, NC^

October 1: Modlin Center at University of Richmond, Richmond, VA+

October 2: Paramount Theatre, Charlottesville, VA*

November 17: Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA@

February 10, 2024: Maison de la culture de Creteil, Creteil, France

February 11, 2024: Doornroosje Main Hall, Nijmegen, Netherlands

February 13, 2024: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 14, 2024: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

February 17, 2024: Elb Philharmonie, Hamburg, Germany

February 18, 2024: Lido, Berlin, Germany

February 19, 2024: Kulturkirche Ost, Köln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany

February 21, 2024: Barbican Centre, London, UK

February 23, 2024: Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow, UK

February 25, 2024: Vicar St., Dublin, Ireland

March 16, 2024: Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

April 25, 2024: Ace Theatre, Los Angeles, CA



~ with Francesco Turrisi

$ with Christian McBride & Francesco Turrisi

% with Dirk Powell & Justin Robinson

^ with Adia Victoria

* with Charly Lowry

+ with The Legendary Ingramettes

@ Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens

