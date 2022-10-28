Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday
Oct 28, 2022
Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern (for Under the Radar)
Pulp have announced a U.K. reunion tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Nov. 4). View the full list of dates below.
Pulp 2023 Tour Dates:
5/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa
5/28 – Warrington, UK @ Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender
6/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ St Anne’s Park
7/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
7/07 – Glasgow, UK @TRNSMT Festival
7/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
7/12 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena
7/14-15 – Sheffield UK @ Utilita Arena
7/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
