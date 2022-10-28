 Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 28th, 2022  
Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

Oct 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern (for Under the Radar)
Pulp have announced a U.K. reunion tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Nov. 4). View the full list of dates below.

Pulp 2023 Tour Dates:

5/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa
5/28 – Warrington, UK @ Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender
6/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ St Anne’s Park
7/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
7/07 – Glasgow, UK @TRNSMT Festival
7/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
7/12 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena
7/14-15 – Sheffield UK @ Utilita Arena
7/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

