Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern (for Under the Radar)



Pulp have announced a U.K. reunion tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Nov. 4). View the full list of dates below.

Pulp 2023 Tour Dates:

5/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa

5/28 – Warrington, UK @ Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

6/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ St Anne’s Park

7/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

7/07 – Glasgow, UK @TRNSMT Festival

7/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

7/12 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena

7/14-15 – Sheffield UK @ Utilita Arena

7/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

