Pulp Announce First North American Tour Dates in 12 Years Select Shows This September

Photography by Tom Martin



Britpop icons Pulp have announced their first North American tour dates in 12 years. Last year the band reunited for dates in the UK and Europe, but they performed on this side of the Atlantic since 2012. There are two dates each on each coast and one in Canada. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Pulp formed way back in 1978 when frontman Jarvis Cocker was only 15 years old, but they didn’t hit it big until the 1990s when they became one of the centerpiece bands of the Britpop movement alongside Blur, Oasis, and Suede and had iconic songs such as “Common People,” “Sorted for E’s & Wizz,” “Mis-Shapes,” “Babies,” “Do You Remember the First Time?,” “Disco 2000,” and “This Is Hardcore.” The band’s last album was 2001’s We Love Life and then they broke up the following year. The band reformed in 2011 for some shows and in 2013 released the one-off single, “After You,” produced by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem. Last year, the band’s bassist Steve Mackey died after a battle with cancer and their reuion shows have been dedicated to him.

Cocker had this to say in a press release: “So, the encore continues. The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”

Pulp 2024 North American Tour Dates:

Sunday, September 8 Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tuesday, September 10 Toronto HISTORY

Friday, September 13 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

Monday, September 16 San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wednesday, September 18 Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium

