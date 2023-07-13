 Punk Activist Kathleen Hanna Announces New Memoir | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 13th, 2023  
Punk Activist Kathleen Hanna Announces New Memoir

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk Due Out May 14 via Ecco

Jul 13, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Leeta Harding
Trailblazing feminist and musician, Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, The Julie Ruin) has announced her book, Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk, which is due out May 14 via Ecco. This memoir traces Hanna back to their childhood and builds upon her formative college years in Olympia and fighting hard for gigs.

In the book, Hanna talks about falling in love with Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, her battle with Lyme disease, and her musical growth in her bands Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin. She also writes candidly about the Riot Grrrl movement, documenting with love its grassroots origins but critiquing its later exclusivity.

