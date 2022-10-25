 Quasi Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Single “Queen of Ears” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 25th, 2022  
Quasi Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Single “Queen of Ears”

Breaking the Balls of History Due Out February 10, 2023 via Sub Pop

Oct 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by John Clark
Quasi (aka Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss) have announced the release of a new album, Breaking the Balls of History, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Sub Pop. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Queen of Ears,” and have announced U.S. tour dates for February and March 2023. View the Patrick Stanton-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

Breaking the Balls of History was produced by the duo alongside John Goodmanson. Quasi’s previous album, Mole City, came out in 2013.

Breaking the Balls of History Tracklisting:

1. Last Long Laugh
2. Back in Your Tree
3. Queen of Ears
4. Gravity
5. Shitty Is Pretty
6. Riots & Jokes
7. Breaking the Balls of History
8. Doomscrollers
9. Inbetweenness
10. Nowheresville
11. Rotten Wrock
12. The Losers Win

Quasi 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Wed. Dec. 07 - London, UK - The Victoria
Fri. Feb. 10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Sat. Feb. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Mon. Feb. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
Wed. Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - The Parish
Sat. Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
Mon. Feb. 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
Wed. Feb. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Thu. Feb. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s
Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
Sun. Feb. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room
Thu. Mar. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Fri. Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Sat. Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Wed. Mar. 15 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s
Thu. Mar. 16 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye
Fri. Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Sun. Mar. 19 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
Tue. Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Wed. Mar. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Thu. Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records
Fri. Mar. 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway
Sat. Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Sun. Mar. 26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
Mon. Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records
Tue. Mar. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

