Quasi Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Single “Queen of Ears” Breaking the Balls of History Due Out February 10, 2023 via Sub Pop

Photography by John Clark



Quasi (aka Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss) have announced the release of a new album, Breaking the Balls of History, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Sub Pop. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Queen of Ears,” and have announced U.S. tour dates for February and March 2023. View the Patrick Stanton-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

Breaking the Balls of History was produced by the duo alongside John Goodmanson. Quasi’s previous album, Mole City, came out in 2013.

Breaking the Balls of History Tracklisting:

1. Last Long Laugh

2. Back in Your Tree

3. Queen of Ears

4. Gravity

5. Shitty Is Pretty

6. Riots & Jokes

7. Breaking the Balls of History

8. Doomscrollers

9. Inbetweenness

10. Nowheresville

11. Rotten Wrock

12. The Losers Win

Quasi 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Wed. Dec. 07 - London, UK - The Victoria

Fri. Feb. 10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Sat. Feb. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Mon. Feb. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Wed. Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Sat. Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Mon. Feb. 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Wed. Feb. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Thu. Feb. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s

Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

Sun. Feb. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

Thu. Mar. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Fri. Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

Sat. Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Wed. Mar. 15 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s

Thu. Mar. 16 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye

Fri. Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Sun. Mar. 19 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

Tue. Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Wed. Mar. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Thu. Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records

Fri. Mar. 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway

Sat. Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Sun. Mar. 26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

Mon. Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records

Tue. Mar. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

