Quasi Share Video For New Single “Doomscrollers” Breaking the Balls of History Due Out February 10, 2023 via Sub Pop





Quasi (aka Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss) have shared a video for their new single, “Doomscrollers.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Breaking the Balls of History, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Sub Pop. View the B.A. Miale-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Quasi shared the single “Queen of Ears.”

Breaking the Balls of History was produced by the duo alongside John Goodmanson. Quasi’s previous album, Mole City, came out in 2013.

