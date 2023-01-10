 Quasi Share Video For New Song “Nowheresville” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023  
Subscribe

Quasi Share Video For New Song “Nowheresville”

Breaking the Balls of History Due Out February 10 via Sub Pop

Jan 10, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by John Clark
Bookmark and Share


Quasi (aka Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss) are releasing a new album, Breaking the Balls of History, on February 10 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Nowheresville,” via a music video featuring a forest gorilla. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Quasi shared the single “Queen of Ears.” Then they shared the album’s second single, “Doomscrollers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Breaking the Balls of History was produced by the duo alongside John Goodmanson. Quasi’s previous album, Mole City, came out in 2013.

Quasi Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux ^
Sat. Feb. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ^
Mon. Feb. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister ^
Wed. Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ^
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
Fri. Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - The Parish ^
Sat. Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^
Mon. Feb. 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ^
Wed. Feb. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Thu. Feb. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s
Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
Sun. Feb. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room
Thu. Mar. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret #
Fri. Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern #
Sat. Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge # !
Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA - The Sinclair %
Wed. Mar. 15 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s %
Thu. Mar. 16 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye %
Fri. Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s %
Sun. Mar. 19 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook %
Tue. Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - 529 %
Wed. Mar. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn %
Thu. Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records %
Fri. Mar. 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway %
Sat. Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle %
Sun. Mar. 26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups %
Mon. Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records %
Tue. Mar. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe %

^ w/ Yuvees
# w/ No.2
! w/ Shaylee
% w/ Bat Fangs

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent