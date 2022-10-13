News

Queen Share Previously Unreleased Track “Face It Alone” With Freddie Mercury on Vocals Originally From the Sessions for 1989’s The Miracle





Queen have shared a previously unreleased track, “Face It Alone.” It features late frontman Freddie Mercury on vocals and was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album, The Miracle. Listen below.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, the band’s Brian May elaborates on the song: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, okay, we can do this and this. It’s like kind of stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful, it’s touching.”

