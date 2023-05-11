Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album, Share New Song “Emotion Sickness”
In Times New Roman… Due Out June 16 via Matador
May 11, 2023
Photography by Andreas Neumann
Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new album, In Times New Roman…, and shared its first single, “Emotion Sickness,” as well as a trailer for the album. In Times New Roman… is due out June 16 on Matador. Check out “Emotion Sickness” and the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth album and the follow up to 2017’s Mark Ronson-produced Villains, also released via Matador.
The band features Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman, and Jon Theodore. In Times New Roman… was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck Studios and there was additional recording at Shangri-La. Queens of the Stone Age self-produced the album and it was mixed by Mark Rankin.
In Times New Roman… Tracklist:
01 Obscenery
02 Paper Machete
03 Negative Space
04 Time & Place
05 Made to Parade
06 Carnavoyeur
07 What the Peephole Say
08 Sicily
09 Emotion Sickness
10 Straight Jacket Fitting
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Janelle Monáe Announces New Album, Shares NSFW Video for New Song “Lipstick Lover” (News) — Janelle Monáe
- Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Motherless” (Plus a Video for “Don’t Let the Devil”) (News) — Killer Mike, Run the Jewels
- Premiere: Mind’s Eye Shares New Track “Trouble” (News) — Mind’s Eye
- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album, Share New Song “Emotion Sickness” (News) — Queens of the Stone Age
- Premiere: FRIDAY Shares New Single “I Do It For You” (News) — FRIDAY
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.