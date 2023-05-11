News

All





Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album, Share New Song “Emotion Sickness” In Times New Roman… Due Out June 16 via Matador

Photography by Andreas Neumann



Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new album, In Times New Roman…, and shared its first single, “Emotion Sickness,” as well as a trailer for the album. In Times New Roman… is due out June 16 on Matador. Check out “Emotion Sickness” and the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth album and the follow up to 2017’s Mark Ronson-produced Villains, also released via Matador.

The band features Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman, and Jon Theodore. In Times New Roman… was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck Studios and there was additional recording at Shangri-La. Queens of the Stone Age self-produced the album and it was mixed by Mark Rankin.

In Times New Roman… Tracklist:

01 Obscenery

02 Paper Machete

03 Negative Space

04 Time & Place

05 Made to Parade

06 Carnavoyeur

07 What the Peephole Say

08 Sicily

09 Emotion Sickness

10 Straight Jacket Fitting

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.