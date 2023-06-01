 Queens of the Stone Age Share New Song “Carnavoyeur” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 1st, 2023  
Queens of the Stone Age Share New Song “Carnavoyeur”

In Times New Roman… Due Out June 16 via Matador

Jun 01, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Andreas Neumann
Queens of the Stone Age are releasing a new album, In Times New Roman…, on June 16 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “Carnavoyeur.” Listen below.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Emotion Sickness,” as well as a trailer for the album.

In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth album and the follow up to 2017’s Mark Ronson-produced Villains, also released via Matador.

The band features Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman, and Jon Theodore. In Times New Roman… was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck Studios and there was additional recording at Shangri-La. Queens of the Stone Age self-produced the album and it was mixed by Mark Rankin.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

