Queens of the Stone Age Share New Song “Carnavoyeur” In Times New Roman… Due Out June 16 via Matador

Photography by Andreas Neumann



Queens of the Stone Age are releasing a new album, In Times New Roman…, on June 16 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “Carnavoyeur.” Listen below.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Emotion Sickness,” as well as a trailer for the album.

In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth album and the follow up to 2017’s Mark Ronson-produced Villains, also released via Matador.

The band features Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman, and Jon Theodore. In Times New Roman… was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck Studios and there was additional recording at Shangri-La. Queens of the Stone Age self-produced the album and it was mixed by Mark Rankin.

