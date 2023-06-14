News

All





Queens of the Stone Age Share New Song “Paper Machete” and a Video for “Carnavoyeur” In Times New Roman… Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Andreas Neumann



Queens of the Stone Age are releasing a new album, In Times New Roman…, this Friday via Matador. Now they have shared its third single, “Paper Machete,” as well as a music video for the album’s previously shared second single “Carnavoyeur.” Liam Lynch directed the video. Listen and watch below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced European shows.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Emotion Sickness,” as well as a trailer for the album. That was followed by its second single, “Carnavoyeur.”

In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth album and the follow up to 2017’s Mark Ronson-produced Villains, also released via Matador.

The band features Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman, and Jon Theodore. In Times New Roman… was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck Studios and there was additional recording at Shangri-La. Queens of the Stone Age self-produced the album and it was mixed by Mark Rankin.

Queens of the Stone Age The End is Nero Tour Dates:

June 16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE - Southside Festival

June 17 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop

June 18 – Scheessel, DE – Hurricane Festival

June 20 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall****

June 22 – Margate, UK – Dreamland****

June 23 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle****

June 25 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury

June 28 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde

June 30 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er

July 2 – Werchter, BE – Rock Werchter

July 4 – Lyon, FR – Les Nuits de Fourviere****

July 5 – Albi, FR – Paus Guitare Festival

July 7– Madrid, ES – Mad Cool

July 8 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Alive

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

August 11 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

September 9 – Sao Paolo, BR – The Town

September 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory**

September 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse**

September 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

September 23 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

September 24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP**

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**

September 29 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair**

October 2 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

October 3 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum**

October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena**

October 6 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

November 4 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome***

November 5 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal***

November 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena***

November 8 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle***

November 9 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle***

November 11 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle***

November 12 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis***

November 14 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena***

November 15 – London, UK – The O2***

November 18 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro***

November 19 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena***

November 20 – Stockton-on-Tees, UK – Globe Theatre***

November 22 – Dublin, IRE – 3Arena***

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

***The Chats and deep tan support

****Coach Party support

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.