Rachel Bobbitt Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Two Bit” The Half We Still Have EP Due Out August 4 via Fantasy

Photography by Daniel Topete



Indie artist Rachel Bobbitt has shared a new song “Two Bit” via music video. It’s the first single from her new EP, The Half We Still Have, produced and mixed by Jorge Elbercht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast). The EP is due out August 4 on Fantasy. She has also announced a handful of 2023 tour dates in California. Watch the video below, followed by The Half We Still Have’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the summer tour dates.

Bobbitt first rose to fame through the social media app Vine as a teenager, posting covers of herself singing pop hits, new and old. However, the fame did not come with ease to her, and she expressed gratitude when the app ended, claiming it will give her time to focus on her own music.

“Most of the moments I have had in my life that felt right, like they made sense, have been a result of human connection,” Rachel says in a press release. “It can be so beautiful, and it can also be desperate and damaging. But throughout every complicated, demoralizing, or harmful relationship, there has always been that slice of myself that remained mine, even when I didn’t feel it. The Half We Still Have centers around that small piece, and the connections that threaten it.”

The Half We Still Have weaves through Bobbitt’s experiences of imbalance power dynamics and betrayal. Its dynamic opener “Two-Bit,” gives into this notion, boasting lyrics around the spontaneity surrounding intimacy. “I’ve found in some relationships, you give and give, only to eventually lose yourself in the process. In those moments where we feel abandoned and hollow, a small sliver remains intact, preserved, and personal,” she says.

For this EP, Bobbitt is joined by Justice Der on guitar and ebow, Stephen Bennett on percussion, Isaac Teague on bass, Sam Laramee on synth, and Alex George on strings.

The Half We Still Have follow’s Bobbitt’s 2022 release, The Ceiling Could Collapse EP.

The Half We Still Have EP Tracklist:

1.Two Bit

2.Marian

3.The Call’s Inside The House

4.Clay Feet

Rachel Bobbitt Tour Dates:

6/6 @ Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA*

6/7 @ Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA^

6/13 @ Stories Bookstore - Los Angeles, CA



* w/ The Criticals

^ w/ Blonde Redhead & Kai Tak

