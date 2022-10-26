News

Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “Check For Signs of Life” Strange Dance Due Out February 24, 2023 via Bella Union

Photography by Phil Sharp



Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced the release of a new solo album, Strange Dance, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Bella Union. He has also shared a video for the album track “Check For Signs of Life.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Selway states: “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old not trying to hide that fact. It feels kind of unguarded rather than seeing that aging process as something that needs to be hidden. I wanted it to have that space so if you’re listening to it you can lose yourself in it. Almost like a refuge.”

Strange Dance was produced by Marta Salogni and features musical contributions from Hannah Peel, Adrian Utley, Quinta, Valentina Magaletti, and Laura Moody.

Selway’s previous solo album was the 2017’s soundtrack for the film Let Me Go.

Strange Dance Tracklist:

1. Little Things

2. What Keeps You Awake At Night

3. Check For Signs Of Life

4. Picking Up Pieces

5. The Other Side

6. Strange Dance

7. Make It Go Away

8. The Heart Of It All

9. Salt Air

10. There’ll Be Better Days

