Radiohead’s Philip Selway Shares New Song “Strange Dance”
Strange Dance Due Out February 24 via Bella Union
Feb 08, 2023
Photography by Phil Sharp
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway is releasing a new solo album, Strange Dance, on February 24 via Bella Union. Now he has shared another song from it, title track “Strange Dance.” Listen below.
Selway had this to say in a press release: “Strange Dance had a very long gestation as a song. In its original form, it was the first piece from the album to be written, over 20 years ago. It was also the last song to be completed on the album, with the lyric taking shape in the final recording session. The strange dance I write about refers to the contortions we all perform as we try to balance seemingly irreconcilable elements of our lives, and the relationships that help us navigate this uncertainty.”
Previously Selway shared the album’s first single, “Check For Signs of Life.” Then he shared a video for “Check For Signs of Life.” That was followed by “Picking Up Pieces” also shared via a video (which was connected to the “Checks For Signs of Life” video).
Selway’s previous solo album was the 2017’s soundtrack for the film Let Me Go.
