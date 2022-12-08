News

Radiohead’s Philip Selway Shares Video For “Check For Signs of Life” Strange Dance Due Out February 24, 2023 via Bella Union

Photography by Phil Sharp



Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared a video for the song “Check For Signs of Life.” His forthcoming solo album, Strange Dance, will be out on February 24, 2023 via Bella Union. View the William Williamson-directed video below.

In a press release, Selway states: “The video for ‘Check For Signs Of Life’ comes from an idea I had to develop a dance piece over a series of songs from Strange Dance. I wanted the piece to explore imagined conversations between future and past selves and to be based around this particular quartet of dancers. The piece has been choreographed by Simone Damberg Würtz and Liam Francis. They both perform in the video alongside Siobhan Davies and Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp.”

Director Williamson adds: “Working closely alongside Philip and choreographers Simone and Liam we set out to explore the complex relationship between future and former self through the medium of contemporary dance. Transcending time and moving through varied emotions, we wanted to create a film that will inspire the audience to hang their own narrative on. As we rehearsed, the intimacy and fragility of the choreography became so clear I decided to shoot it all in a single take. It meant pulling together the dance, camera and lighting, to communicate a sense of unity and power, which stays focused in the moment.”

Selway’s previous solo album was the 2017’s soundtrack for the film Let Me Go.

