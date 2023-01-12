News

Radiohead’s Philip Selway Shares Video For New Song “Picking Up Pieces” Strange Dance Due Out February 24 via Bella Union

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway is releasing a new solo album, Strange Dance, on February 24 via Bella Union. Now he has shared another song from it, “Picking Up Pieces,” via a music video. William Williamson directed the video. Watch it below.

Selway had this to say in a press release: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults. It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”

Previously Selway shared the album’s first single, “Check For Signs of Life.” Then he shared a video for “Check For Signs of Life” that was also directed by Williamson. The “Picking Up Pieces” video is connected to the previous video.

Williamson says: “We all viewed this film as a continuation of the last, with the choreography having echoes of our characters worlds whilst simultaneously unfolding new elements and emotions.”

Selway’s previous solo album was the 2017’s soundtrack for the film Let Me Go.

