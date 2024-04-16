News

All





Rain Age Release New Single Today Hotly-tipped Nottingham three-piece issue live favourite "WPD"

Web Exclusive



We’re big fans of hotly-tipped Nottingham based three-piece Rain Age here at Under the Radar, so we’re delighted to announce they’ve released a new single today (Tuesday April 16th). Entitled “WPD”, it’s a favourite from the band’s live sets which anyone that’s seen them will testify and is the band’s first official release since forming back in 2022. An as-yet untitled EP will follow in September. “WPD” - short for “Western Power Distribution” - is a hard-hitting assault on the senses at just over two-and-a-half minutes long that recalls Protomartyr, The Fall and The Walkmen at their most visceral.

Check out the video below.

The trio - Kieran Poole (guitar, vocals), Jim Allen (bass) and Joe Maguire (drums) - will also play the following dates this month in support of “WPD”, calling in at…

17 Sheffield - Sydney & Matilda

27 Lincoln - The Komodo

28 Nottingham - Bodega (w/ Melts & Bored Marsh)

More dates will be added throughout the year.

“WPD” is available now on all good streaming services (see below)

<p>